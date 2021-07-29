SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, July 26th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.30.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 443,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $460,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

