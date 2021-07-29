Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Increased by Analyst

Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Outfront Media in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Outfront Media’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

NYSE OUT opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.91. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Outfront Media by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 12.8% during the first quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 4,077,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,022,000 after buying an additional 463,619 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 40.8% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,156,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,913,000 after buying an additional 914,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,279,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Outfront Media by 43.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,128,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,467,000 after buying an additional 649,510 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

