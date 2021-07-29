Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK opened at $18.81 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.03.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.