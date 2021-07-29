TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) – Cormark issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.96 billion.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.47.

TSE:T opened at C$27.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$22.50 and a 1 year high of C$28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.62. The firm has a market cap of C$37.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 132.26%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.