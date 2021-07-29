Analyzing Olema Pharmaceuticals (OLMA) and Its Rivals

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OLMA) is one of 867 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Olema Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A -$22.12 million -6.99 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.71 billion $122.54 million -2.46

Olema Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olema Pharmaceuticals. Olema Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olema Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors 4802 18062 39578 770 2.57

Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $60.67, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 56.48%. Given Olema Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Olema Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Olema Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olema Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Olema Pharmaceuticals Competitors -2,680.14% -112.41% -27.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Olema Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Olema Pharmaceuticals beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer. The company was formerly known as CombiThera, Inc. and changed its name to Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2009. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

