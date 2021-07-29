Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Insider Andrew R. Williams Sells 600 Shares

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) insider Andrew R. Williams sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of £135.50 ($177.03), for a total transaction of £81,300 ($106,218.97).

MTVW stock opened at £135.50 ($177.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £528.31 million and a P/E ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 53.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is £125.34. Mountview Estates P.L.C. has a 12-month low of £103 ($134.57) and a 12-month high of £143 ($186.83).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $200.00. Mountview Estates’s payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties, and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated tenanted, assured tenancy, ground rent, and life tenancy units.

