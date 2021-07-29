Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to Post -$1.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to report earnings per share of ($1.41) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.30) and the lowest is ($1.47). Enanta Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.71) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 98.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.39) to ($4.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.03) to ($4.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 12.21% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $42.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 0.39. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

