Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) insider Martin Fotheringham sold 200,000 shares of JTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 630 ($8.23), for a total transaction of £1,260,000 ($1,646,198.07).

Martin Fotheringham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Martin Fotheringham sold 723,869 shares of JTC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 620 ($8.10), for a total value of £4,487,987.80 ($5,863,584.79).

On Tuesday, June 1st, Martin Fotheringham sold 46,800 shares of JTC stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £303,264 ($396,216.36).

JTC stock opened at GBX 647 ($8.45) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £862.61 million and a P/E ratio of 71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 633.82. Jtc Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 435 ($5.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 690.09 ($9.02).

Several research firms recently issued reports on JTC. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 795 ($10.39) price target on shares of JTC in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About JTC

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

