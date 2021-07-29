Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) Insider Purchases £1,942.36 in Stock

Octopus Apollo VCT (LON:OAP3) insider Murray Steele bought 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £1,942.36 ($2,537.71).

Shares of Octopus Apollo VCT stock opened at GBX 46.40 ($0.61) on Thursday. Octopus Apollo VCT has a 1-year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.60 ($0.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 46.80. The stock has a market cap of £194.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.20. Octopus Apollo VCT’s payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

