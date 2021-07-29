Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Insider Purchases £9,980.56 in Stock

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) insider William Hill acquired 13,672 shares of Ediston Property Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 73 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,980.56 ($13,039.67).

EPIC opened at GBX 75 ($0.98) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.30. Ediston Property Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 45.96 ($0.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 75 ($0.98). The company has a quick ratio of 15.80, a current ratio of 15.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.88. The company has a market capitalization of £158.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Ediston Property Investment’s payout ratio is presently -0.53%.

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

