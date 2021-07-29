Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £388,942.40 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Edwards sold 94,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £388,942.40 ($508,155.74).

Shares of LON:TAM opened at GBX 495.50 ($6.47) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 435.83. The stock has a market cap of £286.89 million and a PE ratio of 49.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Tatton Asset Management plc has a 52-week low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Tatton Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.96%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

