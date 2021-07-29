Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) Insider Sells £388,942.40 in Stock

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) insider Paul Edwards sold 94,864 shares of Tatton Asset Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £388,942.40 ($508,155.74).

LON TAM opened at GBX 495.50 ($6.47) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 435.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market cap of £286.89 million and a PE ratio of 49.28. Tatton Asset Management plc has a twelve month low of GBX 244.41 ($3.19) and a twelve month high of GBX 510 ($6.66).

Get Tatton Asset Management alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Tatton Asset Management’s previous dividend of $3.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Tatton Asset Management’s payout ratio is 0.96%.

Tatton Asset Management plc provides fund management, compliance consultancy, and technical support services to independent financial advisors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Tatton and Paradigm. It also offers mortgage adviser support, and mortgage and insurance product distribution services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tatton Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tatton Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.