IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) Insider Max Royde Acquires 25,000 Shares

IQGeo Group plc (LON:IQG) insider Max Royde purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 117 ($1.53) per share, for a total transaction of £29,250 ($38,215.31).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Max Royde purchased 23,130 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £28,218.60 ($36,867.78).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Max Royde acquired 20,244 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.59) per share, with a total value of £24,697.68 ($32,267.68).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Max Royde bought 23,061 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £28,595.64 ($37,360.39).

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Max Royde bought 16,037 shares of IQGeo Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,725.51 ($25,771.51).

Shares of LON IQG opened at GBX 122 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £69.92 million and a PE ratio of -14.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.24. IQGeo Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 66 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 129 ($1.69). The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51.

IQGeo Group PLC, develops geospatial software to the telecoms and utility industries primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Japan. The company provides IQGeo Platform, which designs and manages their complex and constantly evolving network assets; IQGeo Network Manager that accelerates productivity and collaboration by streamlining the planning, design, and construction processes for network operators; IQGeo Workflow Manager, which provides critical project and ticket information on any mobile device in the field, as well as back-office workstations; IQGeo Inspection and Survey software that provides a flexible mobile interface for field inspection teams; and IQGeo Network Revenue Optimizer software, which automatically produces various alternate telecom construction routes when connecting commercial or residential premises.

