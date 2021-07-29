Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€7.00” Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBK. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.80 ($6.82) price objective on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €5.76 ($6.77).

ETR:CBK opened at €5.36 ($6.30) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.67. Commerzbank has a 12 month low of €3.92 ($4.61) and a 12 month high of €6.87 ($8.08). The business’s fifty day moving average is €6.14.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

