JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €12.40 Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.40 ($14.59) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

INGA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of (INGA) in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.71 ($13.78).

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

