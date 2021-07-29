Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €138.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €138.00 ($162.35) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €126.23 ($148.51).

Shares of AIR stock opened at €115.30 ($135.65) on Tuesday. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €109.14.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

