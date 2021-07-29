Astrea Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 3rd

Astrea Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Astrea Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Astrea Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96. Astrea Acquisition has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $159,000.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.