Confluent, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) Quiet Period To End on August 3rd

Confluent’s (NASDAQ:CFLT) quiet period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Confluent had issued 23,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $828,000,000 based on an initial share price of $36.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

CFLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get Confluent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $39.23 on Thursday. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $57.99.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.