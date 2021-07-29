Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $172.00. The stock had previously closed at $145.22, but opened at $156.05. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $154.76, with a volume of 2,285 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 18.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The company had revenue of $166.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

