Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Trading Down 4.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as low as $56.20 and last traded at $57.00. 9,770 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,014,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.93.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 6,487 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $427,558.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,149.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,320,554. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,830.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

