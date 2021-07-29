AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Earnings Beat

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 223,086 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,973,863 shares.The stock last traded at $15.63 and had previously closed at $16.18.

The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 160.72% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 8.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGNC. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after acquiring an additional 182,308 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after acquiring an additional 78,434 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.9% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AGNC Investment by 5.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after acquiring an additional 201,503 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.33.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.