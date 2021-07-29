Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.70, but opened at $87.05. Albany International shares last traded at $88.23, with a volume of 157 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 15.12%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several research firms recently commented on AIN. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 4,700 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $418,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,381,594.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Albany International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in Albany International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International Company Profile (NYSE:AIN)

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

