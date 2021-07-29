Man Group (LON:EMG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Man Group plc (LON:EMG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 199.60 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 622365 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.45 ($2.50).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s payout ratio is 1.46%.

EMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.92 ($2.27).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 533.70.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

