Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Expands By 159.7%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 159.7% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ZTCOY shares. Citigroup raised shares of ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of ZTCOY stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ZTE has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ZTE will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ZTE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

