WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,500 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the June 30th total of 121,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $25.15 on Thursday. WuXi AppTec has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $25.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.72.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

