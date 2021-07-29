Primecoin (XPM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.34 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 53.2% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,140,487 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

