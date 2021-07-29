M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Trading Down 1.3%

M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.67 and last traded at $68.15. Approximately 6,424 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 598% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.77.

About M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF)

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for M3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.