China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG) Trading 133.2% Higher

China Dongsheng International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDSG)’s share price traded up 133.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 9,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 13,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.05.

About China Dongsheng International (OTCMKTS:CDSG)

China Dongsheng International, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional supplements and personal care products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Aidong Nutritionals, which include supplements and healthcare products with Chitosan as an ingredient; Jiujiu Ozone Purifiers, a line of portable home ozone air, water, and food purifiers; Nao Li Zhi Bao herbal extracts, a Chinese herbal supplement line of natural botanical extracts; and Donghe Cosmetics, a line of skin care products.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for China Dongsheng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Dongsheng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.