MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.480-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $690 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $732.49 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 626,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,365. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $101.78 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,626.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

