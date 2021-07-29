IoTeX (IOTX) Market Capitalization Tops $183.04 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 28th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $183.04 million and $7.35 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, IoTeX has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00047248 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00069388 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00014393 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $294.80 or 0.00739660 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a Roll-DPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,626,124,332 coins and its circulating supply is 9,540,779,324 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars.

