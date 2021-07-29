Rego Payment Architectures (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Shares Up 3.5%

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RPMT)’s stock price shot up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.18. 129,367 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 92,616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02.

Rego Payment Architectures Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RPMT)

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. The company provides Mazoola digital wallet platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. Its online solution enables families and parents to teach their children about financial management and spending, as well as provides a safe and secure venue for children under 13 in the United States and under 16 internationally, to participate in online and in retail stores financial transactions.

