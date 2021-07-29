Contura Energy (OTCMKTS:CNTE) Trading Up 2.4%

Contura Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTE)’s stock price traded up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.55 and last traded at $24.64. 262,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 977% from the average session volume of 24,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $264.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18.

Contura Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNTE)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

