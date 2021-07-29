$62.53 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) will post $62.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.99 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $103.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $282.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.13 million to $288.47 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $354.98 million, with estimates ranging from $352.40 million to $357.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $60.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NPTN. TheStreet lowered NeoPhotonics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NeoPhotonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Lynne Eby sold 90,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $814,116.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,833.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bandel L. Carano sold 7,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $75,995.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,357.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,041,600. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,758,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,917,000 after acquiring an additional 234,873 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,928,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 398,320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 906,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 761,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $9.09. 262,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,292. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $466.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.28. NeoPhotonics has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

