Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.15 Million

Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will post $217.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Albany International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $213.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $222.65 million. Albany International reported sales of $212.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $866.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.00 million to $871.66 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $977.21 million, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albany International.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.28. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 12.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,000,949.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,829. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Albany International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AIN traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. 80,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.84. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $46.31 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.