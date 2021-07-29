Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.820 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.27.

NYSE:KRC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.38. 504,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,848. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.73. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

