Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $166.73 Million

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2021

Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce sales of $166.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.70 million and the lowest is $163.24 million. Myriad Genetics posted sales of $93.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $665.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $639.72 million to $693.43 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $682.00 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.33.

In other news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,456,898.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,465.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 245,428 shares of company stock worth $7,941,350. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 432,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after purchasing an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Myriad Genetics stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.45. The company had a trading volume of 416,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,670. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33. Myriad Genetics has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 1.59.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

