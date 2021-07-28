Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 23.84% and a negative net margin of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

AGYS traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.73. 67,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,936. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.17 and a beta of 1.49. Agilysys has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $64.09.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.25.

In related news, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $527,502.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 681,636 shares in the company, valued at $38,178,432.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $165,896.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,896.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 34,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,794. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

About Agilysys

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations and venue management, activity management, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.