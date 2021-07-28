NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.250-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.19 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.40. The stock had a trading volume of 560,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,142. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -66.06, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.33. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. Research analysts expect that NuVasive will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,607 shares of company stock worth $1,072,566. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.