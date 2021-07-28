Analysts Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $600,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will report $600,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $500,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.35 million, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADAP. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.31.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.65. The company had a trading volume of 435,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $567.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 2.14. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.