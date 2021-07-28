Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $117.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) to report $117.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $117.64 million and the highest is $118.30 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $120.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $511.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $493.85 million to $529.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $672.99 million, with estimates ranging from $666.88 million to $679.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.10. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,086,000 after purchasing an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after purchasing an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Independent Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after purchasing an additional 62,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Independent Bank by 279.5% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 67,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 49,935 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

