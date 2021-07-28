Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $266.91 Million

Analysts forecast that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report sales of $266.91 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.92 million to $298.90 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $247.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,681 shares of company stock worth $2,044,410 in the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 682.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the first quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth about $7,559,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 78,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 37,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 52,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,970. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products has a 1-year low of $39.09 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

