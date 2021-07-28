Zacks: Brokerages Expect Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) will report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Thomson Reuters’ earnings. Thomson Reuters posted sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will report full year sales of $6.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $6.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Thomson Reuters.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRI. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.33. 395,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,351. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $68.60 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $51.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 41.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $179,560,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth $143,020,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,049,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1,144,855.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 457,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 457,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the first quarter valued at $31,713,000. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

