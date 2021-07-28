Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.01 EPS

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%.

NYSE CEQP traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.59. 590,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,766. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.76. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 3.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is -657.89%.

CEQP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides a range of infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L).

