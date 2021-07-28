Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.10.

ROIC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.67. 780,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.63, a PEG ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

