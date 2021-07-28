Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ashland Global had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

