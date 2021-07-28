Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $222,553.00

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 28th. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0446 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $290,415.88 and approximately $222,553.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00020317 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001621 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000139 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001498 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin Coin Trading

