Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%.

Shares of LBC traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.93. 35,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,154. The company has a market capitalization of $675.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This is an increase from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is 25.84%.

LBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

