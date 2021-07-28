$310.49 Million in Sales Expected for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will report sales of $310.49 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $309.79 million to $311.66 million. American Homes 4 Rent posted sales of $283.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.77.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.93 per share, with a total value of $1,994,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,843,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,301,000 after buying an additional 166,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 1,154,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $26.96 and a 12 month high of $42.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.