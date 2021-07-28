AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 20.84%.

NASDAQ:AUDC traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 184,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,871. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $38.79.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

AUDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

