The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.550-$3.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62 billion-$2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.51. 147,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $44.47 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 21.34%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,711,810.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $338,026. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

